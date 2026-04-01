Gently Strongly Suggested Nutrition, with Intuitive Eating Coach Dr. Jenn Huber RD

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Sometimes it feels like menopause and peri-menopause have gone from being shameful, or even unknown words to ‘the reason for every issue you have’. Sprained ankle? peri-menopause! Terrified by our current political climate? That’s just ‘menopause brain!’ Dr. Huber and I discuss hormones, body fat changes, and the very real and natural discombobulation (and fear!) we experience living in our body as it ages as well as her gentle-but-strongly-suggested nutritional guidelines to support our bodies as they continue to evolve.

You can find Jenn Huber’s work here Buy her book, Eat to Thrive During Menopause, here You can listen to her podcast here

Follow her IG account here



Please take a moment to like, share or comment! Putting these episodes out takes many hours of effort and even a little ‘like’ heart lets me know you’re listening ❤️

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Music by Rob Byrne, performed by the Wild Yaks.

Podcast produced by Brad Parsons at Trains Sound Studio.

Illustration by Azul Trejo.