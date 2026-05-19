Enemy Feminisms w/ author Sophie Lewis

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Today I’m speaking with author and self described public intellectual (now my new career goal) Sophie Lewis about her book Enemy Feminisms which is out now in paperback BUT ALSO she has a NEW book of essays which just came out called Femmephilia - which you can order here.

This is an absolutely riveting conversation for anyone out there who calls themselves a Feminist. Get ready to lose your monocle and let go of some of your feminist icons. Sophie is ripping the band-aid off so much of glossed over Feminist history, our perception of how liberated women came to be, and introduces us to some truly incredible characters; replete with costume changes, perpetual monocles and irreconcilable droves of ‘savages’ who carry them about. It’s a fascinating ride through our history of leaning in, out and all over the place. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did!



You can buy Enemy Feminisms HERE

Follow Sophie Lewis HERE

Find her Patreon and book tour information HERE (I’ll be going to one of the Brooklyn readings!)

And her website and full offerings HERE

Please take a moment to like, share or comment! Putting these episodes out takes many hours of effort and even a little ‘like’ heart lets me know you’re listening ❤️

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Music by Rob Byrne, performed by the Wild Yaks.



Podcast produced by Brad Parsons at Trains Sound Studio.



Illustration by Azul Trejo.