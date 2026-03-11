Accessible Alchemy with Professional Witch, Sarah Potter

You can now view the video version of Busy Body on Patreon! Support us HERE for as little as $5/mo! Or support this work and my writing here on substack.

I first heard Sarah Potter as a guest on the podcast Scared All the Time, the absolutely only time you'll catch me listening to two white men talking! I was struck by how easily and accessibly she discussed all manner of what is typically described as 'woo woo'. As someone who believes in what we can’t see as much as what we can, I reached out to have her on Busy Body to discuss the aspects of our lives that are the least explainable. This was a really fun episode (that ends with a live tarot reading!) and Sarah Potter is a true light. Her book, Sober Magic, is out now and she's also doing lots of live events in the NYC area. Don't miss her!

Connect with Sarah Potter here and book readings with her here

Subscribe to her weekly tarotscopes here

Every episode and essay takes hours of effort. Knowing you’re out there reading and listening makes it all feel worth it! Please ‘like’ share comment or review! Doing this helps these platforms promote my work and also lets me know real live people are actually listening!

Leave a comment

Music by Rob Byrne, performed by the Wild Yaks.

Podcast produced by Brad Parsons at Trains Sound Studio.

Illustration by Azul Trejo.

Share